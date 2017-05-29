The Revival Appears On WWE RAW, Denies Attacking Enzo Amore, Ambrose & The Hardys Crash Miz TV (Video)

The Revival

As seen on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, The Revival made their ‘official’ on-air return and the team addressed Enzo Amore being attacked last week.

Charly Caruso asked Dash and Dawson about their in-ring absence, and they said it was obviously due to Dash’s jaw that was wired shut. They said they’d be back to RAW soon, but Charly continued by addressing their whereabouts, pointing out they were at RAW last week despite not being able to compete.

Dawson said they were there, and had been for the past few weeks, and they were getting back to doing ‘Top Guy’ things. As far as attacking Enzo, he denied it and said that Enzo was the tilapia of WWE, a bottom feeder who they wouldn’t waste any time with.

WWE RAW

The following video features Dean Ambrose and The Hardys interrupting Miz TV with special guests Sheamus and Cesaro: