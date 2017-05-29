Sasha Banks Appearing On 205 Live, WWE Hypes Tomorrow’s Fatal 5 Way On Smackdown (Video), Mattel To Produce ‘Debut’ WWE Figure

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video is a preview for tomorrow night’s Fatal 5 Way match on WWE Smackdown Live. The match features Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina, with the winner getting a shot at Naomi’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Money In The Bank:

205 Live

WWE just announced Sasha Banks will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live. Banks was also confirmed for a mixed tag team match this Sunday at Extreme Rules, where she’ll team with Rich Swann against Alicia Fox and Noam Dar; the appearance is likely to promote that match.

Mattel

WWE.com is polling fans to ask what ‘debut’ look they’d like to see as a WWE Elite action figure. The choices are between Daniel Bryan (2010), Randy Orton (2002) or The Miz (2006). The poll results will be announced at a future date.