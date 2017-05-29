Swoggle Tells Eric Bischoff About The Original Plans For His Anonymous RAW GM Character & Why They Failed

A brand new Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun is released every Wednesday night exclusively on Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com. Going forward the Overrun will be re-released every Monday night after RAW via the general BoW podcast feed. This past week’s BoW Overrun featured Eric chatting with former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle (aka Swoggle). A brand new BoW Overrun will be released this Wednesday night on IRW! You can find some of Eric and Swoggle’s comments from the latest Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes Swoggle: I get a call from one of the writers and they say, “How is your New Jersey accent?” I said, “I can’t do accents, man.” He said, “Well start.” I said, “Ok.” He goes, “You’re going to be ‘Big Nick from Jersey’ and you’re going to be the RAW GM. You’re not going to be Hornswoggle. You pulled the wool over all the kids and their parents’ eyes and you’re going to be a heel GM.” I said, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.” My character wasn’t talking at the time so I said, “So now I can talk and I’m a heel and I am somehow from New Jersey?” He goes, “Yeah!” I said, “And this makes sense?” And he goes, “YEAH!” So I said, “Ok… I will learn a Jersey accent.” I tried and tried and tried and couldn’t do it. Before the show we were doing rehearsals in the ring and while it’s going on two of my best friends, Curt Hawkins and Kofi Kingston, are sitting in the stands watching me fail miserably in these rehearsals with this terrible accent. Finally they just cut the microphone and just said it was awful. It was so bad. Something that was supposed to be a major heel GM run for several months turned out to be this one night and for nothing. It sucked. It really sucked because I could have talked and been a heel and that’s always something I wanted to do in my WWE run. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featured Eric discussing a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling with Nick. Including: Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm contact pro wrestling sites and releasing a time line and correspondence with Matt Hardy regarding the “Broken Universe”

