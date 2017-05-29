Randy Orton’s MDW RKO Outta Nowhere, Live Event Note, Goldust & R-Truth Promos (Videos)

Randy Orton F4WOnline.com noted Randy Orton’s absence from WWE live events this weekend was scheduled, and it is part of his contract where he gets certain weekends off. Saturday night’s WWE live event in Knoxville featured Kevin Owens versus AJ Styles as the main event, with last night’s event in Chattanooga featuring AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. F4WOnline.com also noted Orton might have next weekend off as well. MDW On a related noted, Orton shared the following video of himself having some fun over Memorial Day weekend at home with his family, hitting another RKO ‘outta nowhere’: #memorialdayweekend #smackdownlive #outtanowhere #rko @kim.orton01 @wwe A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on May 29, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT WWE RAW Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW featured a ‘Golden Age’ promo from Goldust talking about why he turned on R-Truth, claiming Truth tried stealing the spotlight from him. Goldust was then interrupted with the following promo from Trut, borrowing from Goldust and quoting some memorable movie roles of his own: “R-Truth KNEW the truth. He knew that a star like myself was way too big for a supporting role…” – @Goldust on @RonKillings #RAW pic.twitter.com/kJLaxjfAZJ — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2017