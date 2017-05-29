Cody Rhodes Says He Spoke Too Soon About ‘Finding A Home’ In Wrestling, Factors In Choosing A Promotion, Brandi Rhodes’ Future In Wrestling

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Chuck Carroll for CBS Sports; you can read a few highlights below: Cody Rhodes comments on previously saying it was time to find a true home promotion in wrestling, and that he spoke too soon about making that choice: I guess I spoke too soon. It’s probably not time to make a decision. But if I did make a decision, it’s just a matter of trust. There’s so little trust in pro wrestling. So little. And there should be. We all love this thing and want to put on the best show and fill all of the seats in the house. But it’s trust and being around people in the office that I trust. I trust every guy in the locker room for the most part. But it’s finding that top brass in most companies that I know, if I put my name on the dotted line, that I’ll be taken care of. Honestly, any offer that came my way I haven’t really looked at. My date book is still pretty deep — all the way through September. It goes everywhere. We’ll probably revisit it then. Related: Cody Rhodes on “Haters” and Proving People Wrong, Which WWE Star He Models His Backstage Behavior After, Post-WWE Opportunities Cody on what factors will go into making a choice for a home company in the future: It’s whatever is a better fit for me. It’s gotta be somewhere that allows me to roam. Even with exclusivity, I still like the concept of roaming. Like New Japan Pro Wrestling, I have a series of dates with them throughout the next year. I wouldn’t sacrifice that for anything. So if there’s a company willing to play ball with those, then that’s more the direction. It’s cool to be part of this with Ring of Honor, because they’re rolling right now. Like red-hot rolling. It’s very, very good. It’s a very good place to be. Cody comments on wife Brandi possibly working for Ring Of Honor down the line, her experience with Impact Wrestling: She has a good relationship with Mandy (Leon). She’s been watching through the curtain at the last couple of Women of Honor shows. She got a chance to train with Delirious at the ROH Dojo for a day, and I could [see] her eyes get wide open. It’s highly likely that we could see her doing something with Women of Honor down the road. I also think that you could see her doing something with Impact down the road. She really enjoyed her time with Jeff and Karen Jarrett at Impact. That was always an experience that was more about her in the first place, because she was the one that wanted to go. I hope I get to be a “stage husband” and come to some of her Impact matches and see how she does.