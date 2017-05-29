Cody Rhodes Says He Spoke Too Soon About ‘Finding A Home’ In Wrestling, Factors In Choosing A Promotion, Brandi Rhodes’ Future In Wrestling

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Chuck Carroll for CBS Sports; you can read a few highlights below:
Cody Rhodes comments on previously saying it was time to find a true home promotion in wrestling, and that he spoke too soon about making that choice:
Related: Cody Rhodes on “Haters” and Proving People Wrong, Which WWE Star He Models His Backstage Behavior After, Post-WWE Opportunities
Cody on what factors will go into making a choice for a home company in the future:
Cody comments on wife Brandi possibly working for Ring Of Honor down the line, her experience with Impact Wrestling:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?