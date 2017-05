Roman Reigns Comments On Big RAW Win

Roman Reigns has posted the following to Twitter commenting on his big win last night in the main event of RAW over Seth Rollins:

Titus Holds Post-RAW ‘Titus Brand’ Press Conference

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring Titus O’Neil holding a celebratory post-RAW Titus Brand press conference with Apollo Crews:



