Del Rio & Paige Marriage Update, Aries Explains Why There Will Be No Escape For Neville (Video), Mojo Tweets Frustration To Shane McMahon

Del Rio & Paige Marriage Update

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer noted that Alberto Del Rio and Paige are now scheduled to get married in late-July. This is after months of pushing the date back.

Aries Explains Why There Will Be No Escape For Neville

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line featuring Austin Aries explaining why there will be no escape for Neville this Sunday at Extreme Rules:



Mojo Tweets Frustration To Shane McMahon

Mojo Rawley has been actively tweeting his frustrations about not having match on Smackdown Live since the April 18th episode where he competed in the Six-Pack Challenge to determine a #1 Contender for the WWE Championship. Jinder Mahal won the bout and would go on to become WWE Champion.

Rawley tweeted the following out earlier this morning: