Seth Rollins Vows To Slay The Beast (Video), Young Bucks Respond To Criticism That They ‘Don’t Sell’

Seth Rollins Vows To Slay The Beast Brock Lesnar WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Seth Rollins making his case for why he will win the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way #1 Contender Match this Sunday. He says that once he wins he will go on to slay “The Beast” Brock Lesnar:

Young Bucks Respond To Criticism That They 'Don't Sell' Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks has posted the following to Twitter responding to critics that say they "don't sell" during their matches: People complain we "don't sell." Um, maybe we're just way tougher than everyone else? — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 29, 2017