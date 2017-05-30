Seth Rollins Vows To Slay The Beast (Video), Young Bucks Respond To Criticism That They ‘Don’t Sell’

Nick Hausman
(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Seth Rollins Vows To Slay The Beast Brock Lesnar

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Seth Rollins making his case for why he will win the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way #1 Contender Match this Sunday. He says that once he wins he will go on to slay “The Beast” Brock Lesnar:


Related: Seth Rollins Debut In WWE NXT (Video)

Young Bucks Respond To Criticism That They ‘Don’t Sell’

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks has posted the following to Twitter responding to critics that say they “don’t sell” during their matches:

Brock LesnarSeth Rollinsthe young bucks
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"