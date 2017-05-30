Sean Waltman ‘Might Have To Do Jail Time’ For 2004 DUI Sean Waltman told TMZ Sports yesterday that he, “might have to do a couple days of jail time,” to clear up an outstanding DUI he has from 2004. Regardless, Waltman sounded positive about the direction his life is going and notes that he is clean right now. The full interview can be viewed in the video player above. Waltman will be joining me this Friday on WZ Daily to discuss some of the top pro wrestling news stories of this coming week. WWE Releases Seth Rollins 3-DVD Set Today WWE officially released a 3 DVD set devoted to Seth Rollins today titled Rebuilding the Architect. You can order the DVD by clicking here. Promotional material for the DVD notes The Architect, Seth Rollins, is a master inside the squared circle – from his early days in FCW, to becoming the first NXT Champion, to his WWE debut with the Shield and eventually attaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – watch all of his greatest matches right here! The DVD features: DISC 1 Who is Seth Rollins? FCW Jack Brisco Classic Finals

Seth Rollins vs. Hunico

FCW • February 6, 2011 Dean Ambrose FCW 15 Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

FCW • August 14, 2011 Almost There FCW Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Leo Kruger

FCW • February 23. 2012 NXT NXT Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Big E. Langston

NXT • January 2, 2013 The Shield’s Destruction The Shield vs. John Cena, Ryback & Sheamus

Elimination Chamber • February 16, 2013 WrestleMania Debut The Shield vs. The Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus

WrestleMania XXIX • April 7, 2013 The Phenom The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane & Daniel Bryan

RAW • April 22, 2013 Dusty Rhodes Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs. Goldust & Cody Rhodes

Battleground • October 6, 2013 DISC 2: Parents Know Better The Shield Disintegrates

RAW • June 2, 2014 All On The Same Level Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Royal Rumble • January 25, 2015 Shining Solo Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton

WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015 The Golden Ticket Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015 The Weight of the World Ladder Match for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Money in the Bank • June 14, 2015 Summer of Rollins WWE Championship – Open Challenge Match

Seth Rollins vs. Neville

RAW • August 3, 2015 Unparalleled Work Ethic WWE Championship & US Championship – Winner Take All Match

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

SummerSlam • August 23, 2015 DISC 3: Madison Square Garden Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Live at Madison Square Garden • October 3, 2015 Untimely Injury Superstar of the Year – Slammy Award Presentation

RAW • December 21, 2015 Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim. WWE Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016 The Shield Explodes Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Battleground • July 24, 2016 Finn Bálor WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

SummerSlam • August 21, 2016 Kevin Owens WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW • November 21, 2016 The Future of The Architect You can order the DVD by clicking here.