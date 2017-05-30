Sean Waltman ‘Might Have To Do Jail Time’ For 2004 DUI (Video), WWE Releases Seth Rollins 3-DVD Set

Nick Hausman

Sean Waltman ‘Might Have To Do Jail Time’ For 2004 DUI

Sean Waltman told TMZ Sports yesterday that he, “might have to do a couple days of jail time,” to clear up an outstanding DUI he has from 2004. Regardless, Waltman sounded positive about the direction his life is going and notes that he is clean right now.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above. Waltman will be joining me this Friday on WZ Daily to discuss some of the top pro wrestling news stories of this coming week.

WWE Releases Seth Rollins 3-DVD Set Today

WWE officially released a 3 DVD set devoted to Seth Rollins today titled Rebuilding the Architect.  You can order the DVD by clicking here.

Promotional material for the DVD notes

The Architect, Seth Rollins, is a master inside the squared circle – from his early days in FCW, to becoming the first NXT Champion, to his WWE debut with the Shield and eventually attaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – watch all of his greatest matches right here!

The DVD features:

DISC 1

Who is Seth Rollins?

FCW

Jack Brisco Classic Finals
Seth Rollins vs. Hunico
FCW • February 6, 2011

Dean Ambrose

FCW 15 Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
FCW • August 14, 2011

Almost There

FCW Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Leo Kruger
FCW • February 23. 2012

NXT

NXT Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Big E. Langston
NXT • January 2, 2013

The Shield’s Destruction

The Shield vs. John Cena, Ryback & Sheamus
Elimination Chamber • February 16, 2013

WrestleMania Debut

The Shield vs. The Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus
WrestleMania XXIX • April 7, 2013

The Phenom

The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane & Daniel Bryan
RAW • April 22, 2013

Dusty Rhodes

Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs. Goldust & Cody Rhodes
Battleground • October 6, 2013

DISC 2:

Parents Know Better

The Shield Disintegrates
RAW • June 2, 2014

All On The Same Level

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
Royal Rumble • January 25, 2015

Shining Solo

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton
WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015

The Golden Ticket

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015

The Weight of the World

Ladder Match for the WWE Championship
Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
Money in the Bank • June 14, 2015

Summer of Rollins

WWE Championship – Open Challenge Match
Seth Rollins vs. Neville
RAW • August 3, 2015

Unparalleled Work Ethic

WWE Championship & US Championship – Winner Take All Match
Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
SummerSlam • August 23, 2015

DISC 3:

Madison Square Garden

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship
Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
Live at Madison Square Garden • October 3, 2015

Untimely Injury

Superstar of the Year – Slammy Award Presentation
RAW • December 21, 2015

Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.

WWE Championship Match
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
Money in the Bank • June 19, 2016

The Shield Explodes

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
Battleground • July 24, 2016

Finn Bálor

WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
SummerSlam • August 21, 2016

Kevin Owens

WWE Universal Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
RAW • November 21, 2016

The Future of The Architect

You can order the DVD by clicking here.

