Sean Waltman ‘Might Have To Do Jail Time’ For 2004 DUI
Sean Waltman told TMZ Sports yesterday that he, “might have to do a couple days of jail time,” to clear up an outstanding DUI he has from 2004. Regardless, Waltman sounded positive about the direction his life is going and notes that he is clean right now.
The full interview can be viewed in the video player above. Waltman will be joining me this Friday on WZ Daily to discuss some of the top pro wrestling news stories of this coming week.
WWE Releases Seth Rollins 3-DVD Set Today
WWE officially released a 3 DVD set devoted to Seth Rollins today titled Rebuilding the Architect. You can order the DVD by clicking here.
Promotional material for the DVD notes
The DVD features:
DISC 1
Who is Seth Rollins?
FCW
Jack Brisco Classic Finals
Dean Ambrose
FCW 15 Championship Match
Almost There
FCW Championship Match
NXT
NXT Championship Match
The Shield’s Destruction
The Shield vs. John Cena, Ryback & Sheamus
WrestleMania Debut
The Shield vs. The Big Show, Randy Orton & Sheamus
The Phenom
The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane & Daniel Bryan
Dusty Rhodes
Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns vs. Goldust & Cody Rhodes
DISC 2:
Parents Know Better
The Shield Disintegrates
All On The Same Level
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Shining Solo
Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton
The Golden Ticket
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
The Weight of the World
Ladder Match for the WWE Championship
Summer of Rollins
WWE Championship – Open Challenge Match
Unparalleled Work Ethic
WWE Championship & US Championship – Winner Take All Match
DISC 3:
Madison Square Garden
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship
Untimely Injury
Superstar of the Year – Slammy Award Presentation
Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.
WWE Championship Match
The Shield Explodes
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Finn Bálor
WWE Universal Championship Match
Kevin Owens
WWE Universal Championship Match
The Future of The Architect
