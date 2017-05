New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following release:

G1 Special in the US Live Press Conference Announcement

On Friday June 30, New Japan Pro-Wrestling in conjunction with Marukai will present a live press conference for the G1 Specials in the US. We will be live at the Marukai, Gardena location.

The press conference will feature the participants in the tournament to crown the first IWGP United States Champion. Also present will be the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and the IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

The event will be free of charge. Fans and media are both welcome to attend.

Venue: Marukai

Address: 1740 W Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA 90248

Time: 4pm PST

WE REQUEST THAT YOU DO NOT CONTACT MARUKAI FOR ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS EVENT. PLEASE USE OUR CONTACT FORM AT https://www.njpw1972.com/contact/inquiry/