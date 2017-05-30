Former Impact Wrestling Star on Training with The Dudleys, Working with Rhyno and More, Cody Rhodes Defends Goldust After Fan Criticism

Cody Rhodes Defends Goldust After Fan Criticism
Cody Rhodes did not take too kindly to a Twitter user labeling his brother Goldust a “jobber”, as the following exchange took place on Twitter:
Former Impact Wrestling Star on Training with The Dudleys
Former IMPACT Wrestling star Jesse Neal was on the “Jordan Garber NOW” podcast last week with host Jordan Garber. During the podcast, Jesse talked about being in the Navy, training with the Dudley’s and working with IMPACT Wrestling. The podcast is available on VOCNation.com under the archives section. Below are few of the many interview highlights.
On Training with the Dudley’s:
On working with Rhino:
On working with Matt Morgan:
