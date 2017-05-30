WWE Star Makes Maxim “Top 100” List, SpikeTV UK Airs Wrong Impact Wrestling Episode Again, Kendo Stick on Pole Video Preview

Nick Paglino

WWE Star Makes Maxim “Top 100” List

Spike UK once again aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling last week, and noted on Twitter that the correct episode will air this Friday night followed by this week’s new episode of the show:

Kendo Stick on Pole Match Preview

WWE has released the following video, hyping the Kendo Stick on a Pole match taking place at WWE Extreme Rules for the Raw Women’s Title:

WWE star Summer Rae, who is cleared to return to WWE TV but has yet to do so, announced on social media that she has made this year’s Maxim’s Hot 100 list:

“MAXIM HOT ??! I am honored to be named one of @maximmag hot 100, out on newsstands TODAY! Go grab a copy to see these amazing, talented, beautiful women that I have the privilege of being next too. ???????? #hot100 #maxim #maximmag”

