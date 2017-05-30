Jeff Jarrett Meets With High Ranking Network CEO in India, First Look at Today’s Impact Wrestling Crowd in Mumbai

Impact Wrestling began its television taping tour in India earlier today, and we’ve got the first round of photos coming in from the event. It looks like there was a good turnout at Film City in Mumbai, and the roster will be back for another round of tapings tomorrow. Stay tuned to Wrestlezone.com throughout the day as we will have complete results from today’s show as soon as they’re available. A peek behind the curtain for #IMPACTIndia @IMPACTWRESTLING #FilmCity #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/IUF6C2QYPF — Sony SIX (@SonySIX) May 30, 2017 Impact wrestling tapings at Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/mWREHrDmDw — TNAmarkFromIndia (@TNAmarkFrmIndia) May 30, 2017 Following Tuesday’s taping, Jeff Jarrett met backstage with N.P. Singh, the CEO of Sony Pictures Networks that owns and operates the Sony SIX branch in India which broadcasts Impact Wrestling. On a great night in Mumbai @RealJeffJarrett w/ @SonySIX CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India PVT. #IMPACTIndia pic.twitter.com/C2PGDWMYad — Sony SIX (@SonySIX) May 30, 2017