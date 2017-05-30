Dean Ambrose Appearance WWE IC Champion Dean Ambrose will be appearing at Barnes & Noble located at 601 E. Pratt Street in Baltimore, Maryland starting at 11am on Sunday, June 4. Ambrose will be signing autographs for the first 300 fans to pick up The WWE Book of Top 10s. John Cena Promotes Tapout Body Spray John Cena has released the following video featuring him promoting new Tapout body spray: Defy the skeptics. Be Unstoppable. @Tapout body spray is now available at @Walmart! pic.twitter.com/mZkXMOsIIB — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017 News on Lucha Underground’s Return This Week El Rey has issued the following: AUSTIN, TX (May 30, 2017) – “Lucha Underground” will return for the second half of the third season on El Rey Network followed by the world premiere of “Baja Desert Championship: Origins.” 8:00pm et “Lucha Underground” All Night Long…Again – The Mack faces Johnny Mundo in an All Night Long Match. The luchador with the most pinfall and submission victories b the end of the night is the Lucha Underground Champion. 9:00pm et “Baja Desert Championship: Origins” – A one-hour special introducing audiences to the breakneck speed and high-stakes drama that bond the multi-generational families who race in the SCORE off road series. El Rey Network will air the entire 2017 SCORE off road series, which will also include the historic SCORE Baja 1000 50thAnniversary race. These global races encompass the most difficult terrain in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. People from all walks of life modify or build their own vehicles to join the races, including motorcycles, stock Volkswagen, production vehicles, buggies, trucks, and custom fabricated race vehicles. The modified cars, extreme conditions, terrain and speed lead to captivating drama and suspense. ‘LUCHA UNDERGROUND’ RETURNS TO EL REY NETWORK FOLLOWED BY THE WORLD PREMIERE OF ‘BAJA DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP: ORIGINS’ WEDNESDAY, MAY 31! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on May 30, 2017 at 10:00am PDT