Pre-Sale Details for Austin Aries’ New Book, WWE Fans On Who’s Attacking Enzo, How Old is Jake Roberts Today?

How Old is Jake Roberts Today? In today’s wrestler birthday news, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts turns 62 years old and WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose turns 29. WWE Fans On Who Attacked Enzo Amore WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans who has been attacking Enzo Amore on Raw, with the options being The Revival, Big Cass or a Superstar who has yet to be revealed. As of this writing, 59% went with Big Cass while 23% voted for another Superstar and 18% voted for The Revival. Pre-Sale Details for Austin Aries’ New Book As noted, WWE star Austin Aries will be releasing a new book, and below is the pre-sale details: PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING SUPERSTAR AUSTIN ARIES LAUNCHES PRE-ORDER FOR NEW BOOK ‘FOOD FIGHT: My Plant Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time’ ships June 9th! Exclusive T-Shirt Bundle Available NOW! May 30, 2017 (Los Angeles, CA) — Over the course of his championship pro wrestling career, Austin Aries has become known for his high-flying athletic skills – and for being the rare vegetarian in a world full of meat eaters. In this revealing memoir, Austin recounts his all-American Midwest upbringing, his less-than-legal post-college career choices, the life-changing moment when he began his wrestling training, and the adventures he encountered over his decade-long rise through the ranks of the indie wrestling world. Along the way, Austin also details his ongoing food education and the personal awakening that gradually led him to swear off eating any and all animal products. But this book is not about veganism. It’s not really about wrestling, either. It’s about a decision every person has to make: Will you blindly color inside the lines that society has drawn for you? Or will you question the system, think for yourself, and have the bravery to make your own rules? Whether you’re ready or not, “Food Fight” just might change your life! For more information, visit: www.AustinAriesBook.com

To order yours, visit: www.shopbenchmark.com/AustinAries ‘FOOD FIGHT: My Plant Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time’ ships June 9th! Exclusive T-Shirt Bundle Available NOW at www.shopbenchmark.com/AustinAries A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on May 30, 2017 at 10:28am PDT