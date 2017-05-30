WWE Macon Live Event Results (5/29): Jinder Mahal vs AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura Teams with Zayn, Corbin vs Dillinger and More (Photos)

WWE Macon Live Event Results

5/29/17

Macon, Georgia

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

*Breezango defeated The Colons in a fun opener.

*Sin Cara pinned Aiden English. English demanded another match, leading to:

*Mojo Rawley pinned Aiden English with the Pounce.

Luke Harper pinned Erick Rowan with a big boot.

*Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE United States champion Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler when Nakamura hit the Kinsasha on Ziggler. Very good match.

*Charlotte and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina, Nattie, and Carmella in a two on three tag bout.

*Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger with End of Days.

*AJ Styles defeated WWE champ Jinder Mahal by DQ when The Singh Brothers got involved. Good match. Jinder is growing into the role as champion and worked well with Styles. Styles got a big reaction since this was his home area.