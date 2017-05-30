Long-Time TNA Star Wins First Ever Title as Championship Changes Hands at Impact Wrestling Taping in India

In what is being described as a great match, Sonjay Dutt defeated Low Ki to become the new X-Division Champion at today’s Impact Wrestling television taping event in Mumbai, India.

Early reports coming in from the show indicate that the crowd went wild for the Indian-American star, whose family actually hails from New Delhi. Dutt is a 15-year veteran of the wrestling business, and has been with Impact Wrestling off and on almost since the beginning, debuting in a tag team match back in 2003 alongside Eric Young.

Despite competing in over 20 matches for the X-Division Championship throughout his career, until this week he had always come up short against the likes of Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, DJ Zema Ion, and even WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. This marks Dutt’s first ever title reign with Impact Wrestling, making the victory in his family’s home country all the more sweet for the 35-year-old star.