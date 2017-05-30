WWE Official Compares Cena and Reigns Reactions (Video), The Rock Tweets NXT Star Words of Encouragement, WWE 205 Live News

the rock

More on Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has released the following hyping tonight’s WWE 205 Live:

Can Austin Aries make Neville tap out at WWE Extreme Rules?

Last night on Raw, Austin Aries shook the foundations of the Cruiserweight division – and, it appears, Neville –when he made the WWE Cruiserweight Champion tap out to The Last Chancery. Although the submission victory came in tag team competition, it proved that A-Double can indeed make The King of the Cruiserweights submit, giving the challenger an extraordinary mental advantage before their Submission Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Despite Aries’ newfound psychological edge, he is still nursing a knee injury that he visibly favors, which provides a physical advantage for Neville. Regardless, A-Double will certainly use WWE 205 Live as a platform to remind The King of the Cruiserweights of his tap-out on Raw. How will Neville respond, and will he attempt to reassert his dominance before defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules?

The Rock Tweets NXT Star Words of Encouragement

Buddy Murphy noted on Twitter that he enjoyed The Rock’s new movie, and Rock responded with the following:

WWE Official Compares Cena and Reigns Reactions

The following is a video clip from last night’s new episode of “Table for 3,” during which Michael Hayes, Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette discuss the crowd reaction to Roman Reigns. Hayes brought up John Cena, and noted how he got a similar mixed reaction that Reigns gets, and said a lot of WWE officials wanted Cena to turn heel in WWE. Hayes then said he would love to see Roman Reigns vs John Cena:

