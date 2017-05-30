WWE Official Compares Cena and Reigns Reactions (Video), The Rock Tweets NXT Star Words of Encouragement, WWE 205 Live News

More on Tonight’s WWE 205 Live
WWE has released the following hyping tonight’s WWE 205 Live:
The Rock Tweets NXT Star Words of Encouragement
Buddy Murphy noted on Twitter that he enjoyed The Rock’s new movie, and Rock responded with the following:
WWE Official Compares Cena and Reigns Reactions
The following is a video clip from last night’s new episode of “Table for 3,” during which Michael Hayes, Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette discuss the crowd reaction to Roman Reigns. Hayes brought up John Cena, and noted how he got a similar mixed reaction that Reigns gets, and said a lot of WWE officials wanted Cena to turn heel in WWE. Hayes then said he would love to see Roman Reigns vs John Cena:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?