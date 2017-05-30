WWE Edits Alexa Bliss Raw Segment, Slow Motion Video of Raw Main Event (Videos), Raw Rating Note, Flair’s Fiancee Dances at Indy 500

Flair’s Fiancee Dances at Indy 500
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair attended the Indianapolis 500 over the weekend and posted the following video of his fiancee dancing on stage:
Raw Rating
Last night’s WWE Raw rating number has been delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday and will be available tomorrow.
WWE Edits Alex Bliss Raw Segment
In the YouTube video featuring Alexa Bliss and Bayley on Raw last night, WWE edited out the highly criticized “This Is Your Life” segment featuring Alexa Bliss. You can check out the video below:
Slow Motion Video of Raw Main Event
WWE has released the following slow motion video last night’s Raw main event:
