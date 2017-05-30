WWE Edits Alexa Bliss Raw Segment, Slow Motion Video of Raw Main Event (Videos), Raw Rating Note, Flair’s Fiancee Dances at Indy 500

Nick Paglino
alexa bliss

(Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images)

Flair’s Fiancee Dances at Indy 500

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair attended the Indianapolis 500 over the weekend and posted the following video of his fiancee dancing on stage:

Indy 500 Madness! WOOOOO!

A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on

Raw Rating

Last night’s WWE Raw rating number has been delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday and will be available tomorrow.

WWE Edits Alex Bliss Raw Segment

In the YouTube video featuring Alexa Bliss and Bayley on Raw last night, WWE edited out the highly criticized “This Is Your Life” segment featuring Alexa Bliss. You can check out the video below:

Slow Motion Video of Raw Main Event

WWE has released the following slow motion video last night’s Raw main event:

