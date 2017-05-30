Brock Lesnar Being Advertised to Face Extreme Rules Fatal Five Way Participant at Upcoming WWE Raw

According to local advertisements, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised to face Bray Wyatt for the Title at the June 26th WWE Raw taping at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The match is likely being advertised as the dark match main event, and is before the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV taking place on July 9th in Dallas, TX, which will be headlined by Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Title.

This Sunday night at WWE Extreme Rules, a new #1 contender to Lesnar’s Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire will be decided in a Fatal Five Way main event featuring Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe.