Tye Dillinger & Mojo Rawley in Smackdown Dark Match, Big Main Event Set for ROH Best in the World, Video of New Day’s WWE Return

Big Main Event Revealed for ROH Best in the World

Ring of Honor has announced that ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels will defend the title against Cody Rhodes at the June 23rd Ring of Honor “Best in the World” PPV from Lowell, MA.

Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley in Smackdown Dark Match

Mojo Rawley, Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English and the Ascension in the dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live.

Video of New Day’s WWE Return

As noted, The New Day made their return to WWE TV on Smackdown Live tonight, and below is highlight footage: