WWE Announces First Ever Womens Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Participants Revealed

During tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, Commissioner Shane McMahon announced the first ever women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match will take place at WWE Money in the Bank on June 18th.

The participants in the match will be Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Carmella and Natalya.

Below is the updated WWE Money in the Bank PPV card following Smackdown Live tonight:

-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

-Money in the Bank Ladder Match: WWE United States champion Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

-WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

-Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Natalya