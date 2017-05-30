Shinsuke Nakamura Match Announced for Smackdown Next Week, Shane McMahon on Womens MITB Match, New Erick Rowan Video

Shinsuke Nakamura Match Announced for Smackdown Next Week

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title match will take place on WWE Smackdown Live next week in Rochester.

New Erick Rowan Video

Below is the latest Erick Rowan Twitter video:

hane McMahon on Womens MITB Match

Shane McMahon Tweeted the following after announcing the historic women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the June 18th WWE Money in the Bank PPV: