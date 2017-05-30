More Details on Women’s MITB Match WWE issued the following announcement on the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank: WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that the first-ever women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match will take place on Sunday, June 18 at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo, and streamed live around the world on WWE Network at 8 p.m. ET. The match will feature WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina competing for the opportunity to receive a contract to challenge for the WWE SmackDown® Women’s Championship anytime within the next year. The match was made official tonight by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Tickets for Money In The Bank are currently available through www.ticketmaster.com. To subscribe to WWE Network, please visit www.wwenetwork.com. New Storyline in the Works for Breezango? It appears as if WWE will keep the push of Breezango going on WWE Smackdown Live tonight following The New Day returning and being named #1 contenders to the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Breezango defeated The Colons tonight, and in a segment which you can check out in the video player below, they began a search to find out who trashed The Fashion Police station: NXT Talent Works 205 Live Match WWE NXT talent Corey Hollis worked tonight’s 205 Live and lost a match to Cedric Alexander, who is continuing his comeback tour on the show: How IMPRESSIVE is @CedricAlexander on #205Live?!? @WWE205Live @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/e1UqmGJZ3o — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2017