More Details on Women’s MITB Match
WWE issued the following announcement on the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank:
New Storyline in the Works for Breezango?
It appears as if WWE will keep the push of Breezango going on WWE Smackdown Live tonight following The New Day returning and being named #1 contenders to the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
Breezango defeated The Colons tonight, and in a segment which you can check out in the video player below, they began a search to find out who trashed The Fashion Police station:
NXT Talent Works 205 Live Match
WWE NXT talent Corey Hollis worked tonight’s 205 Live and lost a match to Cedric Alexander, who is continuing his comeback tour on the show:
