WWE Talking Smack Recap (5/30): Women’s MITB Participants Talk PPV, Dolph Ziggler Talks Beating AJ Styles in His Hometown and More

Renee Young is joined again by the Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon. They begin by talking about Randy Orton trying to regain the WWE Championship. McMahon believes Orton has a lot of pressure on him but that is the way he likes it. He will not say if he thinks Orton will beat Jinder Mahal. First Guests: The Participants in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match Carmella is joined by James Ellsworth. However, since this is a historic match, McMahon asks Ellsworth to leave. He listens to the commissioner and leaves the set. Becky Lynch says history making is the name of the game that they are all in. Natalya interrupts her and tells her that if the bell would have rung then she would be the number one contender. Charlotte interrupts Natalya and says she has beaten them all. Then all of the women try to talk over each other. After everyone settled down, Young asks Charlotte how it feels to be in another history making match. She tells her that the feeling still scares her but she knows the feeling. None of her competitors do. Lynch corrects her and tells her that she has been in a steal cage match that main evented Smackdown. Of course, Charlotte tries to one up her and reminds her that she has main-evented both Raw and Smackdown. Natalya says as the leader of the welcoming committee she is not afraid of anything. McMahon tells her that none of them have been that high up on the latter before. Carmella jumps in the conversation and boasts that she has pinned the champion twice. Charlotte cuts her off and asks if she really sees herself as a serious threat. Carmella is insulted that she would think to ask that question. Carmella tells Charlotte out with the old in with the new. Tamina tells the group this is a match she has dreamed of. She is not afraid of heights and is happy that the opportunity is finally here. Lynch adds that the might not have been climbing ladders but they have been climbing challenges and changing the show. She knows that their match is going to steal the show at Money in the Bank. The commissioner says the reason he came up with this match is because the Women’s Division has been on fire. He tells them he is proud of them. He warns the group that a Ladder Match is very dangerous and tells them to be safe. After the women left, McMahon says he decided now was the time for the match because the women are competing and going after it. He believes that they should have every opportunity that the men have. They also talk about the return of New Day. They have a tag team match against the Usos at Money in the Bank. Second Guest: Dolph Ziggler Dolph Ziggler tells the hosts that he had to dig down deep to win that match. He is glad to have the win especially in front of AJ Styles’ hometown fans. Ziggler believes he had a point to prove. He knows he can be great but he also knows he has to dig deep. He welcomes the competition from Styles but he wants to remind everyone that he has been here. Ziggler admits he is afraid of heights. Nobody is ever the same after a ladder match because after it the body is different from the physicality of the match. He adds he can be focused and have a game plan but as soon as someone hits him with a ladder it all goes away. He believes this could be his shot. He knows he has not been winning a lot of matches lately but if he gets the briefcase it can change everything. He knows if he wins the match then he will have a target on his back. On next week’s Smackdown Live Shinsuke Nakamura will face Kevin Owens.