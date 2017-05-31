Impact Wrestling’s Mayweather Ranks Patriotic Sports Moments, Seth Rollins Cuts Madden Promo on AJ Styles (Video), Raw Social Score

Impact Wrestling’s Mayweather on Patriotic Sports Moments

IMPACT WRESTLING has updated the profile of Veterans of War tag-team wrestler Mayweather, and the profile includes Mayweather talking patriotism and his pick of the Most Patriotic Sports Moment from three gems:

1. Goalie Jim Craig, wrapped in the flag, after the U.S. won hockey gold in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

2. Outfielder Rick Monday steals the flag that protesters were attempting to burn on the field at Dodgers Stadium in 1976.

3. The National Anthem, amid crazy cheers at the Chicago Stadium during the 1991 NHL All-Star Game, days after the start of the Gulf War.

As noted, Mayweather and his tag team partner Wilcox will face LAX in the finals of the Global Force Wrestling tag team title tournament on Impact Wrestling.

Raw Social Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 98,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 74,000 Twitter interactions with 17,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 169,000 Facebook interactions with 121,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 165,000 interactions with 116,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Seth Rollins Cuts Madden Promo on AJ Styles

As noted, the finals of the Madden tournament will be released this week via “UpUpDownDown”, and Seth Rollins cut the following promo on AJ Styles heading into the finals: