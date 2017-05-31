Randy Orton Wrestles Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match, Kevin Owens Blocking WWE Musicians on Twitter?, WWE Exec at Guggenheim Event

randy orton

Randy Orton Wrestles Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match

After WWE 205 Live went off the air last night, the same dark match main event took place as last week. The match saw Randy Orton defeat Jinder Mahal in a WWE Title match via DQ. The finish of the match saw The Singh Brothers interfere, resulting in Mahal being disqualified. After the match, Orton hit an RKO on both Singh brothers to end the show.

WWE Exec at Guggenheim Event

WWE has issued the following:

WWE®’S GEORGE BARRIOS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GUGGENHEIM MEDIA DAY EVENT

STAMFORD, Conn. May 30, 2017 – WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in the Guggenheim Media Day event in New York City on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Kevin Owens Blocking WWE Musicians on Twitter?

After WWE musicians CFO$ posted a poll on Twitter asking fans if Jinder Mahal was the “new face of America”, Kevin Owens posted the following:

