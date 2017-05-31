Former WWE Tough Enough contestant, Lucha Underground Trios Champion and current Lucha Underground star “Son of Havoc” Matt Cross joined Wrestle Talk Radio Night. In a nearly 20-minute interview, he discussed the upcoming continuation of Season 3 of Lucha Underground, how the show is different from other wrestling shows and promotions, how the Son of Havoc character came about, how he got started in the wrestling industry, the allure of working independent wrestling and working for certain promotions, his matches with Cody Rhodes and more. You can download the full interview by clicking here, and the following highlights have been issued:
How did he get started in professional wrestling:
His recent match with Cody Rhodes at New Generation Wrestling (NGW):
Lucha Underground being on Netflix and the increased popularity if brings:
How does Lucha Underground compare to other promotions, including the indies and WWE:
His experience and thoughts on Lucha using intergender matches:
How did the Son of Havoc character come about:
What does the future hold for Son of Havoc/Matt Cross:
You can see Son of Havoc and the other starts of Lucha Underground for the continuation of Season 3 starting tonight, May 31st at 8:00 pm ET/PT on the El Rey Network; check your local cable listings for channel availability and timing. You can also catch previous seasons of Lucha Underground streaming on Netflix; go to netflix.com to see the show from the beginning.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?