Backstage Update on Current WWE Extreme Rules Fatal Five Way Plans, Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, More

As noted, Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Universal Title against the winner of this Sunday night’s Fatal Five Way #1 contender’s match at WWE Extreme Rules. The Universal Title match will take place at the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan in WWE remains for the winner of the Fatal Five Way match at Extreme Rules to have a “one and done” match against Brock Lesnar, as the plan in WWE remains for Lesnar to face Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam. As for Lesnar opponents such as Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, while Balor and Rollins appear to be favorites to win this Sunday’s main event at Extreme Rules, WWE will likely be building those matches around much longer story lines, making it less likely they will have a “one off” match against Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. We noted yesterday that WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar vs Bray Wyatt at the June 26th WWE Raw taping at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The match will likely be a dark match, as it takes place before Great Balls of Fire, but it could be a trial run for Lesnar vs Wyatt if that is the intended PPV Title match.