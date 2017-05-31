News on Tommaso Ciampa – Johnny Gargano on NXT Tonight, Smackdown Top 10 Video, Best of the Super Juniors Night 12 Results, Block A Winner

Best of Super Juniors Night 12 Results
The Block A winner has been decided following night 12 of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The main event saw Will Ospreay defeat Hiromu Takahashi, and the block B winner will be decided at tomorrow’s event. Below are full night 12 results:
Non-Tournament Matches:
Tournament Matches (Block A):
Below are the standings after night twelve:
Block A:
Block B:
News on Tommaso Ciampa – Johnny Gargano on NXT Tonight
As noted, Tommaso Ciampa will kickoff WWE NXT tonight to address turning on Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Chicago. We also reported earlier this week that Ciampa has suffered some type of ACL injury and could be out of action for awhile, however the exact timetable for his return has yet to be revealed. WWE has issued the following hyping tonight’s NXT:
Smackdown Top 10 Video
Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Live top 10 video:
