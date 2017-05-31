News on Tommaso Ciampa – Johnny Gargano on NXT Tonight, Smackdown Top 10 Video, Best of the Super Juniors Night 12 Results, Block A Winner

Best of Super Juniors Night 12 Results The Block A winner has been decided following night 12 of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The main event saw Will Ospreay defeat Hiromu Takahashi, and the block B winner will be decided at tomorrow’s event. Below are full night 12 results: Non-Tournament Matches:

-El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated ACH & Volador Jr.

-KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi & Juice Robinson defeated BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA

-Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga defeated David Finlay, Hanson & Raymond Rowe

-Yujiro Takahashi & Kenny Omega defeated Gedo & Kazuchika Okada Tournament Matches (Block A):

-Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Taichi

-TAKA Michinoku defeated Dragon Lee

-Marty Scurll defeated Ricochet

-Will Ospreay defeated Hiromu Takahashi Below are the standings after night twelve: Block A:

Will Ospreay – 10 (Winner)

Dragon Lee – 8

Ricochet – 8

Taichi – 8

Hiromu Takahashi – 8

Marty Scurll – 8

TAKA Michinoku – 4

Jushin Thunder Liger – 2 Block B:

El Desperado 6

Yoshinobu Kanemaru 6

Ryusuke Taguchi 6

ACH 6

Tiger Mask IV 6

Volador Jr. 6

KUSHIDA 6

Bushi 6 News on Tommaso Ciampa – Johnny Gargano on NXT Tonight As noted, Tommaso Ciampa will kickoff WWE NXT tonight to address turning on Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Chicago. We also reported earlier this week that Ciampa has suffered some type of ACL injury and could be out of action for awhile, however the exact timetable for his return has yet to be revealed. WWE has issued the following hyping tonight’s NXT: The tears have mostly dried by now, but the sadness that accompanied Tommaso Ciampa’s betrayal of Johnny Gargano still lingers. Rarely does a Superstar’s actions strike at the heart of the NXT Universe the way Ciampa’s attack on Gargano did, and everyone — from NXT management to ticketholders — wants answers. How is Gargano recovering after the vicious ambush? What is Ciampa’s medical status, given the talk that he, too, suffered an injury in Chicago? And perhaps most important of all: Why did Ciampa turn his back on his best friend, bringing a sudden and tragic demise to the beloved #DIY? Perhaps the NXT Universe will get answers to at least some of those questions tonight at 8/7 C when NXT streams on the award-winning WWE Network. Smackdown Top 10 Video Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Live top 10 video: