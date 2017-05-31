Smackdown Social Score
According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 71,000 interactions on Twitter with 22,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 61,000 interactions and 14,000 authors.
Smackdown also had 84,000 Facebook interactions with 57,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 84,000 interactions and 55,000 authors.
Nia Jax Takes Shot at Women’s MITB Ladder Match
Following last night’s announcement that the first ever women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match will take place at Money in the Bank, Nia Jax Tweeted the following:
The Rock’s Miami Beach Takeover
Below is The Rock’s Miami Beach takeover party video for the release of “Baywatch”:
Dominion Preview
Below is the latest promo video for NJPW’s Dominion event taking place on June 11th:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?