Smackdown Social Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 71,000 interactions on Twitter with 22,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 61,000 interactions and 14,000 authors.

Smackdown also had 84,000 Facebook interactions with 57,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 84,000 interactions and 55,000 authors.

Nia Jax Takes Shot at Women’s MITB Ladder Match

Following last night’s announcement that the first ever women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match will take place at Money in the Bank, Nia Jax Tweeted the following:

Wow! First ever Money in the Bank Women’s Ladder Match! Amazing how #SmackdownLive uses their ENTIRE women roster every Tuesday! — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 31, 2017

The Rock’s Miami Beach Takeover

Below is The Rock’s Miami Beach takeover party video for the release of “Baywatch”:

Dominion Preview

Below is the latest promo video for NJPW’s Dominion event taking place on June 11th: