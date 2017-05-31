Jerry Lawler Talks Panned “This is Your Life” Alexa Bliss Segment, Says Booker T’s “This is Hard to Watch” Line Was the Right Thing to Say

On this week’s episode of Dinner With The King podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and his co-host Glenn Moore discuss the This Is Your Life segment from Monday Night Raw. Lawler on the segment (13:30 mark of show): “Sometimes things happen that just don’t turn out like you envision it. I’m sure that’s exactly what happened there. Here’s the other thing: it’s live T.V. That’s a double-edged sword, believe me. When something doesn’t turn out the way you planned it, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s there. It was live and everybody saw it. That was just one of those cases. You just gotta move on.” On Booker T’s “this is hard to watch” line: “You know what, that could have well have been a Vince [McMahon] line. I’m not sure, because I wasn’t there. But either way, that was the right thing to say. It was probably conveying the thoughts of everybody watching it.” The meat of this week’s show is all about The King’s invasion of ECW in 1997 (30:20 mark of show). He talks about making his surprise appearance at the ECW Arena, debating Paul Heyman on Raw, and more!