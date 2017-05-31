Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results for Tonight *Spoilers*

Tommaso Ciampa is out first and he cut a promo about why he turned on Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Chicago. He was also wearing a knee brace on his right knee under his pants. Ciampa said he wanted Johnny Gargano to come to the ring because he figured he owed him an explanation… but that’s right, he’s not there tonight. Ciampa said he’s learned a lot about himself in the past two weeks, then he went on to talk about his injury that he suffered before Takeover, and how fans were already calling for Johnny to find a replacement tag team partner. He said he wouldn’t be replaced by anyone, but Ciampa knew that with him out of action, it would give Gargano the opportunity to rise as a singles star, and he couldn’t let that happen. Ciampa talked about the difference between knowing when you are hurt compared to being injured, and he knew right away he was injured, but he kept fighting for them. Ciampa added that Takeover was supposed to be DIY’s moment, but it ended up being Ciampa’s moment, and he put the whole NXT roster on notice that when he returns from injury, he will be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling. -WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch -In a big upset, Cesar Bononi defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas. Before the match, Thea Trinidad came out from the crowd to watch Almas during the bout. -Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno defeated Sanity. No Way Jose prevented Dain from interfering in the match, allowing Strong and Ohno to get the win.