News on Lucha Underground’s Return Tonight, Exclusive Punishment Martinez ROH Video, Matches and More Taped for Tonight’s WWE NXT

Matches Taped for Tonight’s WWE NXT

The following has been taped for tonight’s WWE NXT on WWE Network:

-UK Champion Pete Dunne vs Danny Burch

-Cezar Bononi vs Andrade “Cien” Almas

-Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno vs SAniTY

-Tommaso Ciampa will address turning on Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Chicago

-Bobby Roode’s Takeover Chicago Title win celebration

Exclusive Punishment Martinez ROH Video

Ring of Honor has sent the following video to WZ, hyping ROH star Punishment Martinez:

News on Lucha Underground’s Return Tonight

El Rey has issued the following:

AUSTIN, TX (May 30, 2017) – “Lucha Underground” will return for the second half of the third season on El Rey Network followed by the world premiere of “Baja Desert Championship: Origins.” 8:00pm et “Lucha Underground” All Night Long…Again – The Mack faces Johnny Mundo in an All Night Long Match. The luchador with the most pinfall and submission victories b the end of the night is the Lucha Underground Champion. 9:00pm et “Baja Desert Championship: Origins” – A one-hour special introducing audiences to the breakneck speed and high-stakes drama that bond the multi-generational families who race in the SCORE off road series. El Rey Network will air the entire 2017 SCORE off road series, which will also include the historic SCORE Baja 1000 50thAnniversary race. These global races encompass the most difficult terrain in Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. People from all walks of life modify or build their own vehicles to join the races, including motorcycles, stock Volkswagen, production vehicles, buggies, trucks, and custom fabricated race vehicles. The modified cars, extreme conditions, terrain and speed lead to captivating drama and suspense.