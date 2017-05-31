Matt Hardy, Ric Flair, Sami Zayn and More React to Donald Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ Twitter Botch, Slow Motion Raw Cruiserweight Video

Matt Hardy, Ric Flair, Sami Zayn and More React to Donald Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ Botch

The internet has been buzzing all day since President Donald Trump Tweeted, then deleted the following, botching the word “covfefe”:

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Below are some wrestler Tweets poking fun of the botch:

Remember when every indie wrestler did the covfefe driver. — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 31, 2017

“Hulk Hogan, we comin for you covfefe!” — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 31, 2017

I had a great time tonight facing two very talented covfefe — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) May 31, 2017

Or maybe I should just DELETE this ABSURD term #Covfefe. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2017

