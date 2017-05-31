Matt Hardy, Ric Flair, Sami Zayn and More React to Donald Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ Twitter Botch, Slow Motion Raw Cruiserweight Video

Matt Hardy, Ric Flair, Sami Zayn and More React to Donald Trump’s ‘Covfefe’ Botch
The internet has been buzzing all day since President Donald Trump Tweeted, then deleted the following, botching the word “covfefe”:
Below are some wrestler Tweets poking fun of the botch:
Slow Motion Raw Cruiserweight Video
Relive the Cruiserweight tag team bout pitting Austin Aries & Gentleman Jack Gallagher against Neville & TJP in this slow-motion video, captured during the May 29, 2017, edition of Raw:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?