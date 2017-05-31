This week’s Memorial Day edition of WWE Raw, featuring the final hype for WWE Extreme Rules, averaged 2.613 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.615 million viewers, and is a new low for 2017.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s show:

-The first hour drew 2.689 million viewers

-The second hour drew 2.681 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.468 million viewers

This is the fifth straight week that WWE Raw has averaged below 3 million viewers, however it should be noted that a lower number was likely expected this week due to the holiday.