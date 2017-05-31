Lana Wants To Compete in the Money in the Bank Match, Promo Video for Ambrose vs Miz at Extreme Rules, Update on FloSlam – Impact

ambrose vs miz

Update on FloSlam – Impact

FloSlam originally had the Impact Wrestling One Night Only PPV listed on its July 16th events schedule, however it appears that was a mistake as the listing has since been removed.

Promo Video for Ambrose vs Miz at Extreme Rules

Below is a promo video for Dean Ambrose vs The Miz for the IC Title at WWE Extreme Rules:

Lana Wants To Compete in the Money in the Bank Match

WWE Smackdown Live star Lana, who has yet to make her debut on Smackdown, Tweeted the following:

