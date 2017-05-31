Lana Wants To Compete in the Money in the Bank Match, Promo Video for Ambrose vs Miz at Extreme Rules, Update on FloSlam – Impact

Update on FloSlam – Impact FloSlam originally had the Impact Wrestling One Night Only PPV listed on its July 16th events schedule, however it appears that was a mistake as the listing has since been removed. Promo Video for Ambrose vs Miz at Extreme Rules Below is a promo video for Dean Ambrose vs The Miz for the IC Title at WWE Extreme Rules: .@TheDeanAmbrose will have to avoid disqualification vs. @mikethemiz at #ExtremeRules, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8e/5p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ssMurFTi3H — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2017 Lana Wants To Compete in the Money in the Bank Match WWE Smackdown Live star Lana, who has yet to make her debut on Smackdown, Tweeted the following: Dear @shanemcmahon, can I please negotiate being put in the first ever MITB women’s match ? I’d like to be apart of history. Thank you. @WWE — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) May 31, 2017