Lana Wants To Compete in the Money in the Bank Match, Promo Video for Ambrose vs Miz at Extreme Rules, Update on FloSlam – Impact

Update on FloSlam – Impact
FloSlam originally had the Impact Wrestling One Night Only PPV listed on its July 16th events schedule, however it appears that was a mistake as the listing has since been removed.
Promo Video for Ambrose vs Miz at Extreme Rules
Below is a promo video for Dean Ambrose vs The Miz for the IC Title at WWE Extreme Rules:
Lana Wants To Compete in the Money in the Bank Match
WWE Smackdown Live star Lana, who has yet to make her debut on Smackdown, Tweeted the following:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?