WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville recently did a Q&A with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, and below are some highlights: SI.com: Paul “Triple H” Levesque is a guiding force with the Performance Center, as well as the creation of the Cruiserweight Classic and 205 Live show on the WWE Network. What have you learned from Triple H’s guidance? Neville: Hunter is a role model to everybody. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of respect for Hunter. Right now, I’m not concerned about him or his admiration or respect. All I’m concerned about, right now, is myself. I haven’t always been that guy. For the longest time, I was trying to please everybody, the WWE Universe included. Now, I don’t care. If Triple H likes me or dislikes me, that’s not important to me. What’s important to me is me. It’s taken me a long time to say that. SI.com: What are your goals for storylines and feuds post your work with Austin Aries? Neville: Domination, baby. Domination. I am going to continue to house keep my kingdom. I’m never satisfied. If you think I’m satisfied now, that would be a big mistake. There is a lot for me to do, and this 205 Live and the Cruiserweight championship are just the first steps. You can mark my words–this is just step one.