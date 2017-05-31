Photo Surfaces of Scrapped NXT Season Featuring Seth Rollins, Big E and More, News on Why Nia Jax Has Been Absent From WWE TV

Update on Why Nia Jax Has Been Absent From WWE TV For those wondering about the whereabouts of Nia Jax, word is she is not injured, and is off WWE TV because WWE currently has no creative plans for her in place. At the moment, WWE is focusing on the Bayley vs Alexa Bliss story line, and rebuilding Sasha Banks with her current angle featuring Rich Swann, Noam Dar and Alicia Fox. As we noted earlier today, Nia Jax seemed to vent her frustration with the current booking of the women’s division on Raw when she Tweeted the following: Wow! First ever Money in the Bank Women’s Ladder Match! Amazing how #SmackdownLive uses their ENTIRE women roster every Tuesday! — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 31, 2017 Photo Surfaces of Scrapped NXT Season feat Rollins, Big E and More The photo recently surfaced online, leading a Twitter user to ask WWE star Big E about its origins. The New Day member explained that the photo, which also features Seth Rollins, Adam Rose and Bo Dallas, was for a planned NXT season that never happened. Prior to becoming a third brand in WWE, NXT was a reality contest show which featured upcoming wrestlers competing for a spot on the WWE roster, amongst other things: Yo @WWEBigE, what’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/EPeqd8f3Xc — JD/Knux (@MaestroKnux) May 30, 2017 An NXT season that never was. Thank the Lord. https://t.co/9doJk6dO3T — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) May 30, 2017