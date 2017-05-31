Tommaso Ciampa Reveals Why He Betrayed Johnny Gargano, Killian Dain Warns No Way Jose, Stardom Champ Debuting For ROH

NXT

The above video features highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT, including Tommaso Ciampa revealing why he attacked Johnny Gargano and ended their partnership and friendship at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Ciampa called Gargano to the ring to offer an explanation, but said ‘oh, right… he’s not here.’ Ciampa went on to explain that he attacked Gargano and wouldn’t let himself become a replacement after being injured. He says he knew Johnny would rise as a singles star in his absence, and he was all about team, but the fans immediately called for replacement partners once he was injured.

Ciampa added that Takeover was supposed to be DIY’s moment, but it ended up being Ciampa’s moment, and he put the whole NXT roster on notice that when he returns from injury, he will be the most dangerous man in pro wrestling.

ROH

Ring Of Honor announced Stardom High Speed Champion Kris Wolf will make her debut for Women of Honor on June 23rd at the Best In The World pay-per-view.

More NXT

The following video features Killian Dain reacting to the news that he will be facing No Way Jose:

