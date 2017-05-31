The following are Impact Wrestling TV taping results from 5/31 in Mumbai, India. The shows will air on 6/29 and 7/6. Thanks to WZ reader Himanshu D for sending in the results: Sonjay Dutt championship celebration to start off the show. Punjabi dancers out and Sonjay makes his entrance with Shera. He says what a night, it took 15 years to win the X-Division title and he did it in front of you guys. He thanks the crowd and promises to be the greatest X-Division champion of all time. Low Ki out. Sonjay says he hopes Low Ki is here to congratulate him. Low Ki says he is indeed here to congratulate him. He says Sonjay had luck but he made use of it to become the champion. He says he truly feels the rightful place of the X-Division Championship is around his waist, and since he gave Sonjay a match up on his request, it’s only fair that Sonjay gives him a title shot. Sonjay agrees and says that they will face each other in a 2 out of 3 falls match at Slammiversary. Low Ki seemed pleased and shook Sonjay’s hand but then attacked him and Shera. He hit the foot stomp on Shera. He is about to do the same to Sonjay before Matt Sydal comes out and Low Ki retreats. Swoggle chased Spud. They take it through the crowd. Spud escapes and says “kiss my ass” before running away. Laurel Van Ness and Sienna vs Allie and Rosemary: Sienna and Laurel make their entrance. Allie comes out. Rosemary’s music plays but she doesn’t come out. Sienna and Laurel walk towards Allie at the entrance way but Rosemary attacks them from behind. KM comes in during the match but Braxton comes out and fights him to the back. A distraction and Laurel hits the Curb Stomp on Rosemary and Sienna pins her for the win. KM vs Mahabali Shera: Doctors try to stop Shera from going out for his match. KM attacks right from the bell, pins him but Shera kicks out. KM is in disbelief. KM goes on the offense but Shera fights back. KM goes for the pumphandle sitout facebuster but Shera counters it to hit the Sky High for the win. After the match, Kongo Kong comes out and they double team on Shera. Pumphandle sitout facebuster by KM. Kongo Kong hits the splash from the top rope. Shera has to be helped to the back. Trevor Lee vs Davey Richards vs Suicide vs Braxton Sutter vs Eddie Edwards Sony SIX X-Division Invitational (Elimination rules): Suicide eliminated Braxton, Trevor Lee eliminated Suicide, Davey was disqualified after he hit Eddie with a steel chair, Eddie was disqualified after he used a chair on Davey, Sydal wins after a shooting star press on Trevor Lee. Eli Drake comes out with Christopher Adonis. He says he hears it when he sleep, he hears it when he eats, “Moose Moose Moose”. Crowd chants for Moose. Adonis says, “You really like Moose, huh? That chump doesn’t deserve to be in the same country let alone the same ring as me and Eli”. Eli says Moose is out her running his mouth and putting his nose in our business. A loud “Eli sucks” chant. He says this guy says he has a partner. He says Moose rhymes with Bruce and jokes about Prichard being his tag team partner. He tells Moose to shut the hell up and he needs him to be a man like CA and him. He says he needs Moose to walk down the aisle. Moose’s music hits. Moose says for first time, Eli is not a dummy. He says he can’t say the same for Chris. Moose says Eli’s right, he doesn’t have partner, all his friends are tied up, Eddie has a full metal mayhem against Davey, Alberto El Patron has his hands full with Lashley and even Rosemary has to get ready for Sienna. Eli says this is gonna be two on one. Moose says his partner is gonna be NFL star DeAngelo Williams. They look at the entrance way but no one comes out. Eli and Chris lay out Moose. Matt Sydal’s Sony SIX X-Division Invitational trophy presentation is taped with the Sony Pictures Network CEO, Bruce Prichard and Scott D’Amore. EC3 and Lashley vs Storm and Alberto: EC3 and Lashley are in control until Storm gets the hot tag and he clears house. Storm sees the belt in the ring and is about to use it but Lashley stops him. EC3 and Lashley regain control of the match until Alberto gets the hot tag. During the match, EC3 gets angry at referee Brian Stifler’s count and whips him. Brian Hebner comes out and disqualifies EC3 and Lashley. They take the fight to the outside. Alberto chases Lashley away with a steel chair. Alberto celebrates with the GFW and Impact titles in the crowd. Trevor Lee and Low Ki vs Matt Sydal and Sonjay Dutt: Sydal and Dutt dominate the early part of the match, Lee and Low Ki get the advantage on Sydal, Sydal and Sonjay come back into it and Sydal gets the pin after a shooting star press.