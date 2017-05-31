Watch the Updated WWE NXT Opening Video, WWE Returning to Canada, Photo of Matt Hardy’s Home Arcade, Ambrose vs Kingston Video

Nick Paglino
Photo Credit: www.SI.com

WWE Returning to Canada

WWE will be returning to The Halifax Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada for a Raw live event on Friday, June 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at the arena box office or at eTixNow.com.

Photo of Matt Hardy’s Home Arcade

WWE recently sent The Hardys framed posters of the Extreme Rules PPV, and Matt Hardy showed it off in his home arcade:

Watch the Updated WWE NXT Opening Video

As seen tonight on WWE NXT, an updated opening video aired and it features new names like Aleister Black. You can check out the opening below:

Ambrose vs Kingston Video

WWE has released Kofi Kingston vs Dean Ambrose for the U.S. Title from WWE Extreme Rules 2013, and you can watch it below:

