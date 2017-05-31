Cezar Bononi Celebrates His Upset Win On NXT (Video), Matches Announced For Next Week’s NXT, The Rock’s Movies Ranked

The Rock

Gamespot has a new list ranking all of The Rock’s films from best to worst. The list includes the latest film, Baywatch, which has been favored by fans but generally slammed by critics. Check out the full list here.

NXT

Hideo Itami versus Oney Lorcan has been announced for next week’s episode of NXT. As noted earlier, Killian Dain will also take place on next week’s show:

Upset Alert

The following video features Cezar Bononi commenting on his upset win on this week’s episode of NXT over Andrade Cien Almas. You can also see highlights from the match below: