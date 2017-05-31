Updated Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card Following This Week’s TV Tapings In India *Spoilers*

Bill Pritchard

The following matches are scheduled for Slammiversary XV in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd after this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings from Mumbai, India:

Champion vs Champion
Bobby Lashley (Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion)
vs Alberto El Patron (Global Force Wrestling Champion)

X-Division Championship (2/3 Falls)
Sonjay Dutt (c) vs Low Ki

Knockouts Championship
Rosemary (c) vs Sienna

Strap Match
James Storm vs EC3

Full Metal Mayhem
Davey Richards & Angelina Love vs Eddie & Alisha Edwards

Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash vs Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews

Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis

