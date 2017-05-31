Updated Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card Following This Week’s TV Tapings In India *Spoilers*

The following matches are scheduled for Slammiversary XV in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd after this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings from Mumbai, India:
Champion vs Champion
X-Division Championship (2/3 Falls)
Knockouts Championship
Strap Match
Full Metal Mayhem
Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash vs Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews
Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis
