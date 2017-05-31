Updated Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card Following This Week’s TV Tapings In India *Spoilers*

The following matches are scheduled for Slammiversary XV in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd after this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings from Mumbai, India: Champion vs Champion

Bobby Lashley (Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion)

vs Alberto El Patron (Global Force Wrestling Champion) X-Division Championship (2/3 Falls)

Sonjay Dutt (c) vs Low Ki Knockouts Championship

Rosemary (c) vs Sienna Strap Match

James Storm vs EC3 Full Metal Mayhem

Davey Richards & Angelina Love vs Eddie & Alisha Edwards Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash vs Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis Related: Complete Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 5/31 in India *Spoilers*