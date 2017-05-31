Michael Elgin & Sami Callihan Get Heated in Championship Press Conference (Video), Massive Indie Roster Announced For 6/17 AAW Show in Chicago

AAW Wrestling returns to 115 Bourbon Street outside of Chicago, IL on June 17th, and they’ve already announced one of the most start-studded rosters in the promotion’s history. The “Worldwide Desperado” Sami Callihan will defend the AAW Championship in the show’s main event, facing his biggest challenge yet when he takes on New Japan Pro Wrestling star and career rival, “Big Mike” Michael Elgin. Last week at the first ever AAW Thursday Night Special, Wrestlezone was fortunate enough to be a part of an extremely heated press conference between the two indie greats, as they signed a contract to make their upcoming title bout official. Check it out: Before Sami Callihan and Michael Elgin go to war in the main event on 6/17, a massive collection of talent from all around the world will take to the ring for one of the best crowds in the world. In what should be a match on every indie wrestling fan’s radar, Former UFC fighter, WWN Live Champion and PROGRESS Atlas Champion (good lord Matt, that’s a lot of accolades) Matt Riddle will team with the Hawaiian king of the suplex Jeff Cob, to take on two of the baddest brutes in the business today, current IWGP Tag Team Champions Raymond Rowe and Hanson of War Machine. Plus, former WWE Superstar and current Lucha Underground main eventer John Morrison will take on the genetic juggernaut and big “F’n Machine” Brian Cage. Also scheduled, the world traveling warrior Low-Ki will continue his war against the Killer Cult, as he takes on Impact Wrestling’s veteran “Monster” Abyss. Here’s the complete list of talent announced for AAW Killers Among Us, live from 115 Bourbon Street on June 17th. Generally admission tickets and a very limited supply of fourth and fifth row seating is still available at AAWrestling.com! AAW Champion Sami Callihan

“Big Mike” Michael Elgin

“The Monster” Abyss

Low-Ki

John Morrison

“The F’n Machine” Brian Cage

AAW Heritage Champion Penta El 0M

Eddie Kingston

Zack Sabre Jr.

Kyle O’Reilly

Bobby Fish

Matt Riddle

Jeff Cobb

“War Machine” Ray Rowe & Hanson

Davey Vega

Mat Fitchett

Chuck Taylor

Trevor Lee

Dezmond Xavier

Zachary Wentz

“OI4K” Dave & Jake Crist

Stephen Wolf

“Hot Fire” Myron Reed

Garza Jr.