Ember Moon’s NXT Return Confirmed, NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Night 13 Results, WWE Shop T-Shirt Sale

Ember Moon’s NXT Return Confirmed
On last night’s episode of NXT it was confirmed that Ember Moon is ready to return to action. She will take on Peyton Royce in her return bout and it is expected to air on June 14th.
Below are some tweets from WWE NXT regarding the news:
NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Night 13 Results
Below are the results for night 13 of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament:
WWE Shop’s Latest T-Shirt Sale
WWE Shop is currently running a sale for 50% off select T-shirts. There is no code and all you have to do it click here for the discount. The sale will run until June 1 at 2:59am EST.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?