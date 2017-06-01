Ember Moon’s NXT Return Confirmed, NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Night 13 Results, WWE Shop T-Shirt Sale

Ember Moon’s NXT Return Confirmed

On last night’s episode of NXT it was confirmed that Ember Moon is ready to return to action. She will take on Peyton Royce in her return bout and it is expected to air on June 14th.

Below are some tweets from WWE NXT regarding the news:

NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Night 13 Results

Below are the results for night 13 of NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament:

Non-Tournament Matches

* TAKA Michinoku and Taichi defeated Jushin Thunder Liger and Hirai Kawato

* SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and EVIL defeated Dragon Lee, Ricochet, and Juice Robinson

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale defeated David Finlay and War Machine

* Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, and Kenny Omega defeated Gedo, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada Tournament Matches (Block B)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated El Desperado

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated ACH

* BUSHI defeated Tiger Mask

* KUSHIDA defeated Volador Jr. Here are the final standings: Block A

– Will Ospreay: (5-2) 10pts. – Winner

– Dragon Lee: (4-3) 8pts.

– Taichi: (4-3) 8pts.

– Hiromu Takahashi: (4-3) 8pts.

– Marty Scurll: (4-3) 8pts.

– Ricochet: (4-3) 8pts.

– TAKA Michinoku: (2-5) 4pts.

– Jushin Liger: (1-6) 2pts. Block B

– KUSHIDA: (4-3) 8pts. – Winner

– Ryusuke Taguchi: (4-3) 8pts.

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (4-3) 8pts.

– BUSHI: (4-3) 8pts.

– Volador Jr: (3-4) 6pts.

– Tiger Mask: (3-4) 6pts.

– Desperado: (3-4) 6pts.

– ACH: (3-4) 6pts.

WWE Shop’s Latest T-Shirt Sale

WWE Shop is currently running a sale for 50% off select T-shirts. There is no code and all you have to do it click here for the discount. The sale will run until June 1 at 2:59am EST.