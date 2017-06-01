Eric Bischoff, ‘I Don’t Hate Vince Russo…’; Claims Russo Has A History Of, ‘Pathological Bullsh*t’

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released last night! You can find some of Eric ‘s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On why he dislikes Vince Russo: EB: When you orchestrate a lie and intentionally deceive, for me, that’s a different category. That’s the category Vince Russo’s in. I don’t hate Vince Russo, I don’t. I just don’t associate or give credibility to someone who has such a well documented history, not with me. All anyone has to do who isn’t drowning in their own purple Kool-Aid is to look at some of the comments from Viacom who would not even comment on content, programming and people involved. Go back and look at Doug Schwartz’ comments about Vince Russo. Vince Russo has got such a well documented history of, in my opinion, pathological bullshit that I just choose not to engage or associate. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric and Nick taking an in-depth look at his recent WWE Network Table For 3 special with Jim Cornette and Michael PS Hayes. Including: What it was like being on set with Jim Cornette after the terrible things Jim has said about him

If Eric was familiar with why Jim didn’t like him

How Eric dealt with backstage “stooges” in WCW

Why he hates Vince Russo

What the independent pro wrestling scene was like when Eric launched the WCW Power Plant

What other concepts from WCW Eric is proud of

If Eric feels responsible for the “cool heel”

Whether Roman Reigns can be a real old school heel

How he would have ended the nWo angle

If there was ever a push in WCW to do business deals, recruit talent or do live events in Puerto Rico

If it’s true WCW’s PPV profits went to Time Warner and not WCW

Whether featuring Eric backstage before the “shocking” hug with Vince on RAW took away from his debut

The idea of a tag team Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Hulk Hogan’s hair peace at Halloween Havoc 96

If undefeated streaks mean less now than before

More… You can find a special Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun on IRWNetwork.com featuring Eric chatting with his longtime friend and former WCW Performer Sonny Onoo. Some of the topics they discuss include: How Sonny turned Eric on to sushi

Why it’s weird getting older and going to strip clubs

Their memories from their bizarre trip to North Korea for The Collision In Korea w/ Muhammad Ali

Why Eric thinks WWE will never released The Collision In Korea on the WWE Network

Sonny’s take on NJPW expanding into the United States and what Japanese wrestling fans want

Vince Russo eliminating Japanese wrestlers from WCW TV and the subsequent lawsuit that Sonny was apart of

Eric as a kickboxer and why other kickboxers were scared of him

If Sonny thinks Eric could have taken Vince McMahon in a fight

Sonny’s recent trip to the NJPW offices

