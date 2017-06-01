Update On Possible Hulk Hogan WWE Return, Austin Aries Talks To Bill Apter About His New Book (Video)

Update On Possible Hulk Hogan WWE Return

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that coming out of the racist comments debacle from 2016 Hulk Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being reasonably sure that bringing him back won’t cause a big public backlash.

With that said, it’s possible that Hulk is re-hired for some sort of Ambassador role in the near future.

A Hulk Hogan poster was recently featured in the WWE Kids magazine which is released internationally but not in the United States. Hogan has also said in the recent past that he and Vince McMahon have had talks about a return.

Austin Aries Talks To Bill Apter About His New Book

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has released the following interview with WWE Superstar Austin Aries:

Below is the description about the interview:

Add “Author” to the list of talents of the WWE’s Austin Aries. On this special “Apter Chat” Aries speaks candidly to Bill Apter about being a “Plant Based Athlete,” his quest to beat Neville at EXTREME RULES and regain the Cruiserweight title, and of course his new book — and how you can order it!

