5 Star Wrestling Cancels 1st Night Of 128-Man Tournament, Vince McMahon Appearing On Table For 3?

5 Star Wrestling Cancels 1st Night Of 128-Man Tournament
According to PWInsider.com Daniel Hinkles’ 5 Star Wrestling has informed talent that their June 10th event in Liverpool at the Echo Arena has been canceled. 5 Star Wrestling announced a 128 Man tournament that would run over several months in Great Britain and this announcement has lead to speculation that the entire tournament is off.
Recently 5 Star Wrestling had released a grandstand offer to CM Punk claiming it would pay him $1 million to compete in the tournament. Punk is currently under contract to UFC and did not publicly respond to the offer. Contractually, he couldn’t have taken it.
Related: Eric Bischoff Explains Why The $1 Million Offer To CM Punk To Wrestle Again Isn’t Really A $1 Million Offer
The 128-man tournament was announced this past January after 5 Star Wrestling held a live broadcast on Spike UK. The promotion has not been seen on Spike UK which has since begun airing Impact Wrestling.
5 Star Wrestling currently has dates listed for:
Whether the above shows actually take place remains to be seen.
As of this writing the promotion has not officially announced the cancellation publicly. A number of talents that had been booked for June 10th are now publicly scrambling to find a new booking.
Vince McMahon Appearing On Table For 3?
There have been various reports going around that Vince McMahon is being considered for an upcoming Table For 3 later this month.
The latest episode will air this Monday night after RAW and will feature Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino and Bob Orton.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?