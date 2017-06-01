5 Star Wrestling Cancels 1st Night Of 128-Man Tournament, Vince McMahon Appearing On Table For 3?

Nick Hausman
5 Star Wrestling Cancels 1st Night Of 128-Man Tournament

According to PWInsider.com Daniel Hinkles’ 5 Star Wrestling has informed talent that their June 10th event in Liverpool at the Echo Arena has been canceled. 5 Star Wrestling announced a 128 Man tournament that would run over several months in Great Britain and this announcement has lead to speculation that the entire tournament is off.

Recently 5 Star Wrestling had released a grandstand offer to CM Punk claiming it would pay him $1 million to compete in the tournament. Punk is currently under contract to UFC and did not publicly respond to the offer. Contractually, he couldn’t have taken it.

The 128-man tournament was announced this past January after 5 Star Wrestling held a live broadcast on Spike UK.  The promotion has not been seen on Spike UK which has since begun airing Impact Wrestling.

5 Star Wrestling currently has dates listed for:

  • June 17th in Blackburn
  • June 24th in Belfast
  • July 8th in Dundee
  • July 15th in Aberdeen
  • July 29th in Cardiff
  • August 12th in Newcastle

Whether the above shows actually take place remains to be seen.

As of this writing the promotion has not officially announced the cancellation publicly. A number of talents that had been booked for June 10th are now publicly scrambling to find a new booking.

Vince McMahon Appearing On Table For 3?

There have been various reports going around that Vince McMahon is being considered for an upcoming Table For 3 later this month.

The latest episode will air this Monday night after RAW and will feature Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino and Bob Orton.

