5 Star Wrestling Cancels 1st Night Of 128-Man Tournament, Vince McMahon Appearing On Table For 3?

5 Star Wrestling Cancels 1st Night Of 128-Man Tournament According to PWInsider.com Daniel Hinkles’ 5 Star Wrestling has informed talent that their June 10th event in Liverpool at the Echo Arena has been canceled. 5 Star Wrestling announced a 128 Man tournament that would run over several months in Great Britain and this announcement has lead to speculation that the entire tournament is off. Recently 5 Star Wrestling had released a grandstand offer to CM Punk claiming it would pay him $1 million to compete in the tournament. Punk is currently under contract to UFC and did not publicly respond to the offer. Contractually, he couldn’t have taken it. Related: Eric Bischoff Explains Why The $1 Million Offer To CM Punk To Wrestle Again Isn’t Really A $1 Million Offer The 128-man tournament was announced this past January after 5 Star Wrestling held a live broadcast on Spike UK. The promotion has not been seen on Spike UK which has since begun airing Impact Wrestling. 5 Star Wrestling currently has dates listed for: June 17th in Blackburn

June 24th in Belfast

July 8th in Dundee

July 15th in Aberdeen

July 29th in Cardiff

August 12th in Newcastle Whether the above shows actually take place remains to be seen. As of this writing the promotion has not officially announced the cancellation publicly. A number of talents that had been booked for June 10th are now publicly scrambling to find a new booking. Vince McMahon Appearing On Table For 3? There have been various reports going around that Vince McMahon is being considered for an upcoming Table For 3 later this month. The latest episode will air this Monday night after RAW and will feature Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino and Bob Orton.