Impact Legends Slammiversary Champions iPPV Airing Tonight, Jeff Jarrett & Impact Stars in India (Videos), Ellsworth at MLB Game

Impact Legends Slammiversary Champions iPPV Airing Tonight

Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App is airing “Impact Legends: Slammiversary Champions”, and below is a preview for the event. You can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.

This month on IMPACT Legends we look back at some of the greatest matches in Slammiversary history! See Hall Of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle, The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley, Hall Of Famer Gail Kim and TNA Originals Eric Young, Samoa Joe and the Phenomenal AJ Styles as IMPACT Legends presents Slammiversary champions all month long on pay-per-view.

James Ellsworth at MLB Game

As seen below, WWE Smackdown Live star James Ellsworth was on the field before the Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees baseball game last night:

Jeff Jarrett & Impact Stars in India

Impact Wrestling has released the following videos recapping its time taping TV in Mumbai, India for the past few days. The videos feature Jeff Jarrett, Rockstar Spud and more:

